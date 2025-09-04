India Plans $125-Billion Push To Boost High-Speed Road Network

India plans to expand its high-speed road network fivefold within a decade, investing 11 trillion rupees ($125 billion) to modernize infrastructure and slash logistics costs, people familiar with the matter said.

The country will add 17,000 kilometers (10,563 miles) of access-controlled roads that allow motorists to travel at speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour, offering faster, safer and more efficient connectivity than conventional highways, said the people, who asked not to be identified citing rules.

Roughly 40% of the proposed network is already under construction and slated for completion before 2030, while work on the remaining corridors is expected to begin by 2028 and wrap up by 2033, the people said.

India’s push mirrors efforts by other major economies to overhaul transport infrastructure and reduce logistics cost. China has built more than 180,000 kilometers of expressways since the 1990s, while the US maintains over 75,000 kilometers of interstate highways.

As of March this year, India’s national highway network covered more than 146,000 kilometers, but only 4,500 kilometers meet high-speed standards, the people said.

The Indian government wants to reduce logistics costs from 13% to 14% of the gross domestic product to about 8%, in line with global standards, consultancy Rubix Data Sciences Pvt. said in a report last year. Although India’s expressway plan is relatively small in scale, it stands out for its ambitious timeline and reliance on a hybrid financing model to attract private capital.