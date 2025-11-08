India, New Zealand Trade Pact Likely To Boost Trade, Investment Ties

"The ongoing discussions reflect the shared resolve of both nations to expedite the process and work towards an early, balanced, and mutually advantageous conclusion of the agreement," it said.

India's bilateral merchandise trade with New Zealand stood at $1.3 billion in 2024-25, marking a year-on-year growth of nearly 49%.

"The proposed FTA is expected to unlock further potential in sectors such as agriculture, food processing, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, education, and services, creating new opportunities for businesses and consumers alike," it added.