India Needs To Develop Both New And Old Manufacturing Systems To Lift Economic Growth: Jaishankar

India needs to expand manufacturing—both the orthodox and new manufacturing, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Semiconductors, drone, electric mobility, and space come under new manufacturing segment, he said.

Along with these, engineering goods production should also expand, according to the minister.

As far as India's strength is concerned, till the country doesn't have technology, the country cannot be developed. Now, till the time India starts manufacturing, technology may not flourish and employment will not increase if manufacturing doesn't expand, Jaishankar said in an interview with NDTV Editor-In-Chief Sanjay Pugalia on Wednesday.

According to Jaishankar, the world is viewing India with strategic importance. "I've just come back from Switzerland and Germany. I can assure you that world is enthused for India. International companies consider India important," he said.

Now, as a country, India needs to succeed in giving positive and business friendly message to the world. If the country doesn't respond correctly, the world's message to India will be different, he said.

For manufacturing expansion, Narendra Modi government is aiming to make 12 industrial nodes all across the country. The recent decisions of government in industry, infrastructure, skilling will get positive response from the world, he said.

Under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, the cabinet committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved 12 projects worth Rs 28,602 crore to develop a dozen smart cities across 10 states. These smart cities are expected to generate 10 lakh direct jobs, and 30 lakh indirect jobs.