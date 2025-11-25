India May Impose Steel Import Tariffs To Counter Cheaper Imports From China: Report

India is considering extending an import tariff, on some steel products to counter cheaper imports primarily from China, according to a report by news agency Reuters. The world's second-biggest crude steel producer, had in August recommended a three-year import tariff of 11%-12% on some steel products as part of the final findings of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) that falls under the trade ministry.

The government had in April imposed a 12% temporary tariff for 200 days that lapsed earlier this month, according to the report. India's finished steel imports during the first seven months of the financial year were down 34.1% year-on-year. India is facing anti-dumping threats of cheap steel product imports from China, which are posing a challenge to the domestic steelmakers.