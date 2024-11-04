India Manufacturing PMI Expands In October Amid Strong Demand

India's manufacturing activity expanded in October amid improvement in operating conditions that boosted stronger demand for Indian goods, a private survey showed on Monday.

The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose from September's eight-month low of 56.5 to 57.5 in October, indicating a substantial and accelerated improvement in operating conditions. The upturn in performance was boosted by stronger demand for Indian goods, according to a press release on Monday.

Companies noted a quicker increase in order book volumes that was stronger than the average seen in nearly 20 years of data collection. Anecdotal evidence suggested that the introduction of new products and successful marketing initiatives helped enhance sales performances.

New export orders also exhibited stronger growth, following the weakest uptick in a year-and-a-half during September. Production volumes were ramped up to a greater degree in October, fuelled by faster increases in the consumer and investment goods categories.