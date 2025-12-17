India Likely To Record About 7% Growth In FY26: Gita Gopinath

"I do think that at least from the US perspective, we are past peak tariffs in the US.

"2026 is a year of mid-term elections in the US. I do not think there is anybody who wants to have a lot of uncertainty in the run-up to the elections, tariffs have raised prices in the US," she said.

According to her, tariffs have pushed up inflation, so the increase in the cost of living is a problem for affordability. So, that also dampens the incentive to raise tariffs further.

Responding to a question on India-US trade talks, Gopinath said the US is a very important partner for India.

"Therefore, I think it is very important that both countries, both India and the US, work together to come up with a mutually agreeable solution," she said.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington witnessed a major downturn after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50% in August, including a 25% additional duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.