Business NewsEconomy & FinanceIndia Levies Up to 12% Safeguard Duty on Select Steel Imports From China, Vietnam
ADVERTISEMENT

India Levies Up to 12% Safeguard Duty on Select Steel Imports From China, Vietnam

Cheaper foreign steel led to loss of market share for Indian manufacturers, pressured prices, and weakened capacity utilisation and profitability.

31 Dec 2025, 08:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The final measure replaces a 12% provisional safeguard duty that was imposed in April this year for 200 days. (Photo Source: Freepik)</p></div>
The final measure replaces a 12% provisional safeguard duty that was imposed in April this year for 200 days. (Photo Source: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

India has imposed a safeguard duty of up to 12% on select steel imports from China, Vietnam and Nepal for a period of three years, seeking to protect domestic steelmakers from a sharp surge in low-priced imports that authorities say caused serious injury to the local industry.

The government confirmed the levy following an investigation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies, which found that imports of alloy and non-alloy steel flat products had risen suddenly and sharply, hurting Indian manufacturers.

Duty Structure

The safeguard duty will be imposed in a phased manner:

  • 12% from April 2025 to April 2026

  • 11.5% from April 2026 to April 2027

  • 11% from April 2027 to April 2028

The final measure replaces a 12% provisional safeguard duty that was imposed in April this year for 200 days and expired in November 2025.

The duty applies to imports originating from People's Republic of China, Vietnam, and Nepal.

ALSO READ

India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty On Certain Steel Imports From China For Five Years
Opinion
India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty On Certain Steel Imports From China For Five Years
Read More

Why The Duty Was Imposed

According to the DGTR, the surge in imports created a serious injury and threat to domestic steel producers. Cheaper foreign steel led to loss of market share for Indian manufacturers, pressured prices, and weakened capacity utilisation and profitability.

The investigation concluded that the injury was material and ongoing, with domestic producers unable to compete against underpriced imports. The safeguard duty, the government said, was necessary to stabilise the domestic steel industry and prevent further financial damage.

What It Means For Indian Steelmakers

The duty is expected to provide immediate relief to domestic steel producers by insulating them from sudden import shocks and restoring pricing discipline.

Market data shows that Chinese hot-rolled coil (HRC) was being imported at a landed cost of around Rs 48,040 per tonne, compared with domestic HRC prices of approximately Rs 47,200 per tonne, making imports competitive even without tariff advantages.

Industry participants say the move will help:

  • Prevent margin erosion and financial stress

  • Restore fair competition against underpriced imports

  • Support stable production planning and domestic pricing

With the 12% safeguard duty, the landed cost of Chinese HRC could rise sharply to about Rs 55,465 per tonne, significantly reducing the price gap and improving the competitiveness of Indian producers.

ALSO READ

US-India Trade Deal: Limited Tariff Cuts Without Relief For Auto, Steel Expected | Profit Exclusive
Opinion
US-India Trade Deal: Limited Tariff Cuts Without Relief For Auto, Steel Expected | Profit Exclusive
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT