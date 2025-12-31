India Levies Up to 12% Safeguard Duty on Select Steel Imports From China, Vietnam

India has imposed a safeguard duty of up to 12% on select steel imports from China, Vietnam and Nepal for a period of three years, seeking to protect domestic steelmakers from a sharp surge in low-priced imports that authorities say caused serious injury to the local industry.

The government confirmed the levy following an investigation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies, which found that imports of alloy and non-alloy steel flat products had risen suddenly and sharply, hurting Indian manufacturers.