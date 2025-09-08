India-Israel Trade Ties: Bilateral Investment Treaty Signed On Sept. 8

The bilateral investment treaty would prepare a common ground for a free trade agreement (FTA) to boost trade between the two countries. Smotrich will be on a three-day visit to India between Sept. 8-10, during which he is expected to meet his counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar.

Besides Delhi, the Israeli finance minister will also visit Mumbai and the GIFT City in Gandhinagar. "The aim of the visit is to deepen Israel's economic and financial ties with India through bilateral meetings and prepare common ground for some of the key agreements, including the bilateral investment treaty and free trade agreement," sources told PTI.

"Both countries have been negotiating a draft bilateral investment treaty (BIT) and have concluded the negotiations. The finance ministers are expected to sign the BIT during the visit," said the PTI report, quoting sources.