India Is Set To Triple Rare Earth Magnets Plan To $788 Million

India plans to almost triple the size of its incentive program for rare earth magnet manufacturing to more than 70 billion rupees ($788 million) as it races to build domestic capacity in a sector dominated by China, according to people familiar with the matter.

The proposal, awaiting cabinet approval, represents a significant step-up from an earlier $290 million plan aimed at securing critical materials for electric vehicles, renewable energy and defense, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The final allocation could still change, they said.

India is joining several nations in accelerating efforts to develop a supply chain for rare earth magnets after China — which processes about 90% of global output — tightened export controls in April amid its trade dispute with the US, disrupting supplies for automakers worldwide. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that critical minerals should not be weaponized, while calling for stable, diversified global supply chains.

The South Asian nation’s rare earth expansion plan aligns with global efforts to reduce reliance on China, but faces challenges from limited funding, expertise, and long project time lines. With domestic production still nonviable without subsidies, state-owned firms are leading early efforts to secure overseas mining partnerships.