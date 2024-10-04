India To Regain 34% Investment Ratio By 2030 Aided By Construction, Power, Says Axis Capital

The Indian economy's investment ratio is likely to rebound to 34% by the end of this decade helped by strong capital expenditure, in-house construction, and power generation mostly in the renewable energy space, according to a research note by Axis Capital.

The slowdown in investment activity between 2012 and 2021 was primarily driven by the real estate and power generation sectors, the note said. India’s investment-to-GDP ratio fell sharply from 34% in 2012 to 27% in 2021.

Of the 7 percentage point drop in investment-to-GDP ratio, 5 percentage points came from household spend on real estate, and around 3 percentage points were from corporate capex on machinery for utilities and manufacturing, offset by higher corporate capex on dwellings and IP/software.

The reduction in manufacturing capital expenditure as a share of GDP was largely influenced by inputs related to real estate, such as metals, construction materials, and machinery.

Urban real estate, which represents two-thirds of construction value, is particularly vulnerable to inventory cycles.

Furthermore, the excessive capacity improvements in the power sector between 2012 and 2016 led to a subsequent decrease in capex.