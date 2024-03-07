India Inks Pact With Indonesia To Settle Trade In Local Currencies

The Reserve Bank of India and Bank Indonesia have signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a framework for the use of local currencies for bilateral trade.

The MoU is aimed at facilitating the use of the Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah for "all current account transactions, permissible capital account transactions and any other economic and financial transactions as agreed upon by both countries," according to a release by Bank Indonesia.

Last July, the RBI recommended a host of measures, including facilitating a local-currency system framework for bilateral transactions in local currencies and encouraging the opening of rupee accounts for non-residents, both within and outside India.

In 2022–23, the bilateral trade between India and Indonesia stood at $38.8 billion, compared with $26.2 billion in the previous fiscal year. Imports from Indonesia grew 63% to $28.8 billion in fiscal 2023, while exports rose 18% to $10 billion.