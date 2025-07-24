India-Indonesia Sign Three-Year Pact For Food Security Through Sustainable Palm-Oil Trade

The agreement outlines five key areas of cooperation -- technical exchange and research & development, sustainability initiatives, policy coordination, food security measures, and market intelligence sharing. Both associations will focus on promoting certified sustainable palm oil while including smallholder farmers in the value chain.

M Fadhil Hasan, Head of Foreign Affairs, IPOA, emphasised Indonesia's commitment to supporting India's food security goals.

"We look forward to advancing India's food security and climate goals through a reliable, responsibly sourced palm oil supply," he said.