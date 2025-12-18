India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty On Certain Steel Imports From China For Five Years

The government on Thursday imposed an anti-dumping duty on imports of certain steel products from China for five years.

Imports of Cold Rolled Non‐Oriented Electrical Steel (CRNO) from the country will invite a tariff of $223.82 per tonne, according to a notification from the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

CRNO includes cold‐rolled flat steel products of silicon-electrical steel, whether or not in coils, regardless of width and thickness. It is a type of electrical steel with randomly oriented grains, making it ideal for electrical equipment like motors, generators, and small transformers.

Cold Rolled Full Hard Silicon Electrical Steel (CRFH) used for manufacturing of CRNO is excluded from the anti-dumping duty, the DGTR said.

The duty has been imposed after the agency concluded the domestic industry has suffered material injury as a result of dumped import.

The steel industry had sought a probe into the alleged dumping of these steel products in India. DGTR had conducted the investigation and recommended the imposition of the duty.

Last month, India levied an anti-dumping duty of $121.55 per tonne on imports of hot rolled flat steel products from Vietnam for five years.

India's stainless steel imports rose to 1.73 million tonnes in FY25, with China, Indonesia, Vietnam and South Korea being the major contributors to the shipments, as per the market research firm BigMint.

Structural headwinds in China have led to its steel exports reaching an all-time high of 88 million tonnes in the first nine months of CY2025, weighing on global prices, according to rating agency ICRA.