India Household Savings Dip As Leverage Grows, But RBI Lending Curbs Can Reverse Trend

India's household savings are estimated to have declined for the third year in a row in FY24, as liabilities on account of interest towards housing and vehicle loans have continued to rise.

Net household savings declined sharply by Rs 9 lakh crore to Rs 14.16 lakh crore in three years to FY23, as per the National Account Statistics 2024 data, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Household savings had touched a peak of Rs 23.29 lakh crore in FY21. It then fell to Rs 17.12 lakh crore the following year.

The trend of falling household savings could reverse in FY25 on account of the impact of Reserve Bank of India's curbs on personal loans.

Explaining the data, ICRA Chief Economist Aditi Nayar attributed the declining trend in household savings to a sharp 73% year-on-year increase in liabilities during FY23.

As per the indication, the trend of decrease in household savings has continued in FY24, the data for which is likely to be released later, she said.

However, the trend could reverse in FY25 as RBI has taken measures to curb unsecured personal loans, she told PTI.