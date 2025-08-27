India Hopeful US Will Review Additional 25% Tariff Linked To Russian Oil, Defence Purchases

US President Donald Trump's unilateral 50% tariff on Indian goods came into on Wednesday. However, New Delhi is hopeful that US would review the 25% punitive levy for India's oil purchases from Russia, which they called "unjustified", sources told NDTV Profit.

While the tensions rise, India and the United States remain engaged in discussions to resolve their ongoing tariff standoff, with officials maintaining regular contact to find a mutually acceptable way forward.

Despite the differences on tariff issues, both governments have underlined that the broader bilateral relationship is not confined to trade alone. Strategic, defence, technology, and investment ties continue to expand, reflecting the depth and resilience of the partnership.

At the same time, India has reiterated its firm position on protecting sensitive sectors. Agricultural and dairy products remain red lines for New Delhi, with policymakers stressing that domestic interests in these areas cannot be compromised in any trade negotiation.