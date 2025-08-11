India Hopeful Of Continuing Trade Pact Talks With US, Top Govt Officials Tell Parliamentary Panel

India remains hopeful of continuing negotiations on the proposed bilateral trade agreement with the United States despite the recent imposition of high tariffs on Indian goods, top government officials told a parliamentary panel on Monday, sources said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal briefed the External Affairs Parliamentary Standing Committee, chaired by Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, on current developments in foreign policy and India’s foreign trade.

According to sources, the officials said the tariff hike by Washington must be seen in the “global context” of the US’ new trade measures, which are not targeted solely at India. The comment comes days after the US announced additional duties on a range of imports from multiple countries.

The committee was informed that talks on the trade pact remain on the table, with both sides expected to continue engaging to resolve differences. The briefing also covered broader foreign policy developments and trade priorities, officials said.