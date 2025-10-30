India Guided By Need To 'Secure Affordable Energy': MEA On Russian Oil Sanctions

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday stressed on the need for India to secure affordable energy in light of the US sanctions on Russia's two major oil companies.

"We are studying the implications of the recent U.S. sanctions on Russian oil companies. Our decisions naturally take into account the evolving dynamics of the global market," the MEA said.

The MEA further clarified that India will focus on affordability by obtaining energy from diversified sources.

"Our position on the larger question of energy sourcing is well known. In this endeavor, we are guided by the imperative to secure affordable energy from diverse sources to meet the energy security needs of our 1.4 billion people," the MEA added.