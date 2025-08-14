India Gets S&P Upgrade: 'Motivation For Fiscal Prudence', Says CEA Nageswaran

The sovereign rating upgrade by S&P Global is a motivation for fiscal prudence path, Bloomberg reported quoting CEA Nageswaran as saying, after the global rating agency firm upgraded the south Asian nation's sovereign rating on Thursday.

S&P Global Ratings on Thursday upgraded India’s sovereign rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'—the first rating upgrade since 2017—with a stable outlook.

S&P said the upgrade reflects India’s buoyant economic growth and an enhanced monetary policy framework that anchors inflation expectations. “Together with the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation and efforts to improve spending quality, we believe these factors have coalesced to benefit credit metrics,” it said.

The upgrade was long due, said Gurmeet Chadha, Complete Circle's Chief Investment Officer. “Especially when we’re grappling with a host of issues, India is the only market underperforming in the last couple of weeks with tariffs, while Japan, the US and Europe are hitting new highs,” he said.