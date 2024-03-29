India Forex Reserves Rise By $140 Million To $642.63 Billion, Says RBI

India's foreign exchange reserves surged by $140 million to record $642.63 billion for the week ending March 22, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

The new record surpasses the previous peak reached in October 2021. Since then, the reserves experienced a decline as the central bank utilised the reserves to bolster the rupee amid pressure, primarily stemming from global developments.

The forex reserves hit a low of $524.5 billion in October 2022.