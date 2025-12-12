India's Forex Reserves Rise Marginally To $687 Billion On Higher Gold Prices

For the week ended Dec. 5, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $151 million to $557 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

India's forex reserves, one of the largest in the world, can cover imports of over 11 months.

The value of the gold reserves rose by $1.2 billion to $107 billion during the week. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also increased by $93 million to $18.7 billion. India's reserve position with the IMF was steady at $4.7 billion.