India's Forex Reserves Fall To $688 Billion In Third Consecutive Drop

India's foreign exchange reserves declined to $688 billion for the week ended Oct. 18, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

The country's forex kitty fell by $2.2 billion over the previous reporting week.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had dropped by $10.75 billion to $690 billion. In the week-ended Sept. 27, India's forex reserves reached a record high of $704.89 billion for the sixth consecutive session.

Foreign investors have pumped in Rs 1.68 lakh crore into the country's debt and equity markets so far this year, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.