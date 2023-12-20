India Expected To Be Surplus In Coal Production By FY26: Government

Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi said, 'India is expected to be surplus in coal production by the year 2025-26 except for some high quality coal and coking coal required for steel sector and ICB plants.'

To another query, the minster said that against the estimated coal demand of 1,196.60 million tonne in the current fiscal, the country's production target of the fossil fuel is 1,012.14 MT.