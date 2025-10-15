India-EU FTA Likely To Be Concluded By 2025: Commerce Secretary

The proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union is in its final phase of negotiations and may be concluded by December, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Commerce said both sides were now working to resolve outstanding issues related to market access, agricultural sensitivities and regulatory frameworks.

"The talks are progressing well and we are hopeful they will be concluded soon. In the last leg, the toughest things are decided as they are kept for the end. We saw real progress in the last round that took place and we are hopeful our teams will iron out the remaining differences," Agarwal said.

He said that while no next round has been formally scheduled, virtual engagement is continuing, and in-person interactions are expected in November. "Some officials of the Indian team stayed back in Brussels to further talks and make progress on rules of origin," he said.

The 14th round of negotiations, held in Brussels between Oct. 6 and Oct. 10, covered 12 policy chapters across 91 technical sessions. Discussions focused on market access for goods and services, rules of origin and regulatory cooperation.

The 13th round, held earlier in New Delhi, had seen limited progress in sensitive sectors such as automotives and agricultural products, though negotiators gained better clarity on mutual market access demands.

India and the EU had in February 2025 decided to accelerate talks to finalise the FTA by the end of the year, aiming to strengthen bilateral trade ties amid global policy volatility.

India is simultaneously negotiating several other trade agreements, including with the United States, Oman, Peru, Chile, New Zealand, and Qatar. Negotiations with Oman have been concluded, while the next round of talks with New Zealand is expected to take place in November.

The India-EU FTA, once concluded, is expected to be one of India’s most significant trade pacts, potentially boosting exports, attracting investment, and aligning trade standards with one of the world’s largest economic blocs.