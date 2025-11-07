India, EU Narrow Gaps In Week-Long FTA Talks; Push For Early Conclusion

India and the European Union on Friday concluded a week-long round of negotiations in New Delhi on the proposed India–EU Free Trade Agreement, signaling progress towards conclusion of a trade pact by the year-end.

The discussions spanned key chapters including trade in goods and services, investment, sustainable development, rules of origin, and technical barriers to trade. Both sides reported substantive convergence on several issues, with a common understanding reached in multiple areas, a statement said.

During the high-level meetings held on Nov. 5–6, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal met Sabine Weyand, Director-General for Trade at the European Commission, to assess progress and resolve pending issues. The two sides reaffirmed their intent to fast-track the process and bridge remaining gaps in the coming weeks through sustained technical-level engagement.

Agrawal emphasised India’s commitment to a “fair, balanced and development-oriented” outcome that supports inclusive economic growth. He also called for greater clarity and predictability in the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and proposed new steel regulations, underlining the need to avoid trade distortions and ensure a level playing field for Indian exporters.

Both sides welcomed the progress made so far and noted that the negotiations reflect the shared ambition to deepen the India–EU economic partnership.

The latest round builds on the momentum of the earlier meetings in Brussels and aims to lay the groundwork for the final stages of negotiation. Officials said the goal is to conclude the FTA "at the earliest possible time," in line with the leaders’ commitment to conclude talks and have a trade pact ready by the end of 2025.