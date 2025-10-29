India-EU FTA: More Than 50% Chapters In Trade Pact Agreed Upon, Says Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that more than 50% of the chapters of the free trade agreement between India and the European Union were agreed upon by both sides.

Goyal said on Wednesday that the EU agreed to nearly 10 out of the 20 chapters in the FTA, which covered several areas. He further said that another four to five chapters have been decided on-principle basis.

He said that India intensely moved for its views on the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism in the FTA talks and that discussions on CBAM are "moving in the right direction".

The minister added that the negotiations were seeing convergence on more issues. He stated that the EU's representative delegation will be coming to India in the next week to discuss the FTA.

Goyal noted that India is looking to wrap up the deal when EU trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič visits New Delhi during November-end or December first week. This delegation will conclude technical-level negotiations on tariff schedules and market access. Goyal, himself, will be heading to New Zealand next week to "substantially conclude" the FTA talks.