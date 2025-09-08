India-EU FTA: 13th Round Of Talks Underway In New Delhi

The 13th round of negotiations over trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU) is underway in New Delhi, sources familiar with the matter have told NDTV Profit.

EU trade commissioner Maroš Sefčovič is scheduled to meet India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in the national capital on Friday.

This high-level meeting is set to be crucial in dictating the road ahead between the two entities as they look to finalise a trade agreement.

A key focus area of the discussions will be the protection of some of the sensitive sectors. The Indian government has affirmed that all trade talks will proceed while keeping the best interests of the farmers in mind.

It was reported earlier that both entities are targeting to finalise the trade deal by December 2025.

The agreement, if finalised, will serve as a key boost for India as it looks to cushion the ongoing economic uncertainty, including tariff imposition from US President Donald Trump.