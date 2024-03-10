India-EFTA Nations Ink Trade Deal; $100 Billion Worth Investments To Flow In

Ahead of the signing of the pact, trade thinktank Global Trade Research Initiative estimated that 98% of India's exports to Switzerland are industrial goods which are already entering at zero tariffs, hence it won't be a merchandise trade benefit from the FTA.

India's agricultural exports are minimal and unlikely to increase significantly due to strict quality standards and non-tariff barriers, GTRI noted.

Speaking on the trade deal, Goyal also emphasized that the deal has respected the sensitivity of certain sectors in all 5 countries involved and is a modern trade agreement that is fair, equitable and balanced.

Switzerland is India's biggest bilateral trading partner of the 4 countries. India's exports to EFTA countries during 2022-23 stood at $1.92 billion against $1.74 billion in 2021-22.

Imports totalled to $16.74 billion during the last fiscal as compared to $25.5 billion in 2021-22, leaving a trade deficit of $14.8 billion.

Goyal noted that there is significant focus in terms of access to services and significant focus for professionals to engage from both countries and ensure certainity to provide services in areas of IT, healthcare, audio-visual, business and fnancial accounting, among others.

"Services will be one of the pillars of this agreement just like investment in goods," Goyal said at the press conference post the signing.

The briefing highlighted that while agriculture sector was kept out of the deal, the benefits will include high-quality machinery that will aid food processing, dairy and pharma sectors in India