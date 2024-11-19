India To Expand Digital Public Infrastructure To 50 Countries, Says Nandan Nilekani

India is planning to take digital public infrastructure to 50 countries in the next five years, said Nandan Nilekani, non-executive chairman of Infosys.

“We have a plan to take DPI to 50 countries in the next five years. Currently, we have 20 countries implementing DPIs,” Nilekani said at Sahamati SamvAAd 2024.

He said that digital public infrastructure is booming and companies based on DPIs are worth over $100 billion in terms of market capitalisation.

On the rise in digitisation, he said that the account aggregator framework actually helps consumers take advantage of their footprint and that it is at a “taking off point.”

While several challenges need to be fixed in the banking system, Nilekani believes that account aggregators will take off, but it may take some years, equating it to the introduction of Aadhar cards and the Unified Payments Interface that sparked off the digital payments revolution in the country.