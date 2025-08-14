India-China Trade Ties Moving Positively, Say Officials

India’s trade ties with China are showing positive momentum, with both imports and exports on an upward trajectory, according to officials.

Officials say trade developments are “good” and moving forward, signalling a more constructive phase in economic engagement between the two countries.

On the rare-earth magnets issue as well, officials said that "efforts are on to ensure supply chains aren't affected". "(Chinese) visas were issued to our companies basis previous discussions," they added.

This comes as New Delhi recalibrates its approach to BRICS, seeking to balance geopolitical dynamics amid global realignments. India is positioning itself between Western blocs and the Global South, with BRICS increasingly viewed as an alternative global forum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 for the SCO Summit, which will be his first trip to the country since 2018, where discussions are likely to cover economic cooperation, border stability, and regional diplomacy.

There are also signs of a thaw in broader relations. China has eased restrictions on urea shipments to India, New Delhi has resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals, and 10–15 Chinese investment proposals, including in the tech sector, have been approved.

India and China are set to restart direct flights as early as September, with Air India and IndiGo expected to operate routes such as Delhi–Beijing and Mumbai–Shanghai, suspended since 2020.