India Can Be Exporter Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Says Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

Biomass, agricultural residue and used cooking oil are among the key feedstocks that can be tapped for production of SAF, which can be used as a drop-in fuel for aircraft.

The civil aviation ministry in partnership with the International Civil Aviation Organization and with support from the European Union have prepared an SAF feasibility study for India.

The study assesses the potential for producing and utilising drop-in SAF in India. It evaluates domestic feedstock availability, viable production pathways, infrastructure and policy readiness and the enabling conditions needed to establish a robust domestic SAF market, the ministry said in a release on Wednesday.