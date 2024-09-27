India’s Bond Yields Could Fall To 6.5% Amid Global Rate Trends, Economists Predict

"We anticipate India’s 10-year government security to trend towards 6.5-6.6% by the end of this fiscal year," said Sonal Badhan, economist at Bank of Baroda. She explained that the Fed's aggressive rate cuts and the Reserve Bank of India's moderate approach to rate reductions will maintain a wider spread between US and Indian 10-year benchmark bonds, encouraging foreign inflows. "This is expected to further lower yields," she added.

Gaura Sengupta, economist at IDFC First Bank, similarly predicted that the 10-year yield would fall to 6.5% by March 2025. This forecast assumes a 50 basis points rate cut by the central bank between December and February, along with favourable demand-supply dynamics for government securities. Interbank liquidity is also expected to remain stable with an increase in core liquidity.

The statements come after the yield on the 10-year note fell 50 basis points so far this year.

Sengupta further noted that the interest rate differential between India and the US is likely to widen due to the Fed's more rapid rate cuts. She added that the market has already factored this in, as seen in the rise of forward premiums.

However, Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay, suggested that while healthy inflows may persist until December, a rate cut before then is unlikely. "There’s a limit to how much further yields can fall before December," she said. "We don't see much room left in the rally, as the repo-10-year spread has now narrowed to just 24-25 basis points."