India Beats China To Become World's Largest Rice Producer: Agriculture Minister

India has overtaken China to become the world’s largest rice producer, with output rising to 150.18 million tonnes, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday in New Delhi.

Speaking at the release of 184 new crop varieties developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Chouhan said India’s rice production now exceeds China’s 145.28 million tonnes, calling the milestone “unprecedented”.

He said the country is increasingly supplying rice to overseas markets and has sufficient foodgrain stocks to safeguard the domestic food security.

The minister launched 184 improved, high-yielding seed varieties spanning 25 field crops, and instructed officials to ensure the new seeds reach farmers quickly.

He said India has made “great success” in developing high-performing seeds and described the latest releases as key to boosting crop output and farmers’ incomes.