Business NewsEconomy & FinanceIndia, Australia Discuss Progress Of Trade Pact Talks; Agree On Early Conclusion
ADVERTISEMENT

India, Australia Discuss Progress Of Trade Pact Talks; Agree On Early Conclusion

The first part of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) entered into force in December 2022.

08 Nov 2025, 10:33 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File image of Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Image: PTI)</p></div>
File image of Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Image: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday reviewed the progress of negotiations for the second tranche of trade agreement with his Australian counterpart Don Farrell, an official statement said.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to work constructively towards the early conclusion of a balanced and mutually beneficial CECA (comprehensive economic cooperation agreement)," it said.

The first part of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) entered into force in December 2022.

During the meeting, the Ministers reviewed the progress made under the CECA negotiations and discussed pathways to elevate bilateral trade and economic partnerships.

The discussions covered a wide range of areas including trade in goods, services, investment and cooperation in mutually beneficial, it said.

In 2024–25, bilateral merchandise trade between India and Australia stood at USD 24.1 billion, with India's exports registering a growth of 14% in 2023–24 and a further 8% in 2024–25.

ALSO READ

India, New Zealand Trade Pact Likely To Boost Trade, Investment Ties
Opinion
India, New Zealand Trade Pact Likely To Boost Trade, Investment Ties
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT