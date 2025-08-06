India At Par With Brazil Among Countries Hit With Sharpest Trump Tariffs — Check Full List

The additional tariffs will be effective from Aug. 27. This comes a week after Trump announced 25% reciprocal tariffs against India which takes effect from Aug. 7, citing the country's "trade barriers" and the wide "fiscal deficit" in the India-US trading relations.

China and Mexico were threatened with sharper levies, but both countries negotiated interim tariff pauses amid the ongoing trade talks.

The tariffs on India, however, have been imposed by the Trump even after both sides being locked in trade deal negotiations. The fifth round of talks ended in Washington last month. On Aug. 25, a team from the Washington might visit New Delhi for the next set of deliberations.