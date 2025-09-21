India And Oman To Sign CEPA Trade Pact Very Soon, Says Envoy

India and Oman are set to sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) 'very soon' with both nations eyeing diversification of their trade basket to include more commodities and exchange of services, the country's Ambassador to India Issa Saleh Abdullah Saleh Alshibani said.

In an interview to PTI, Oman's Ambassador to India said negotiations have concluded and currently the legislative and administrative processes are in motion.

"Hopefully... we will reach a stage of signature very soon," he said in response to a question related to the expected timeline for signing of the agreement.