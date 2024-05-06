India Allows Export Of 1.4 Lakh Tonne Non-Basmati White Rice To Mauritius

NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceIndia Allows Export Of 1.4 Lakh Tonne Non-Basmati White Rice To Mauritius
The Indian government had banned the export of non-basmati white rice in July 2023.

06 May 2024, 08:11 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p><p></p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

The Indian government on Monday decided to export non-basmati white rice to Mauritius through National Cooperative Exports Ltd., according to a notification by the Director General of Foreign Trade.

The authorities have permitted export of 14,000 million tonne of non-basmati white rice to Mauritius, the notification said.

The Indian government had banned the export of non-basmati white rice in July 2023. The ban on the export was imposed to boost domestic supply, however, exports of rice are allowed based on government permission granted to certain countries upon request to meet their food security needs.

The government had sanctioned the export of 30,000 tonne of non- Basmati rice to Tanzania and 80,000 tonne of broken rice to Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau.

According to the notification, 30,000 tonne of broken rice are granted to Djibouti and 50,000 tonne to Guinea-Bissau.

Earlier, India has also exported rice to nations like Nepal, Cameroon, Cote D'Ivore, Guinea, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Seychelles.

