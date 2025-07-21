ADVERTISEMENT
Index Of Eight Core Industries Grows Marginally At 1.7% In June
Five of the eight industries saw contractions in June.
The index of eight core industries grew 1.7% in June 2025, compared to a growth of 1.2% in May, according to data from the Office of the Economic Adviser on Monday.
Breakup Across Eight Core Sectors In June (YoY)
Coal output fell -6.8% in June versus 2.8% in May.
Crude oil fell 1.2% compared to a fall of 1.8% last month.
Natural gas output fell 2.8% compared to a fall of 3.6% previously.
Petroleum refinery products grew 3.4% compared to a growth of 1.1% in the previous month.
Fertiliser production fell 1.2% compared to a fall of 5.9% in May.
Steel output rose 9.3% compared to a rise of 7.4% last month.
Cement output rose 9.2% compared to a rise of 9.7%.
Electricity output fell 2.8% compared to a fall of 4.7% in May.
