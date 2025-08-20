Index Of Eight Core Industries Grows Marginally At 2% In July
For the four-month period, growth was 1.6% against 6.3% last year.
The index of eight core industries grew 2% in July compared to 2.2% in June 2025, according to data from the Office of the Economic Adviser on Wednesday. Four of the eight industries saw contractions in July.
The core sector data for July is once again dualistic, with the infra-based industries doing very well, while the energy segments registered low to negative growth rates, said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at the Bank of Baroda.
For the four-month period, growth was 1.6% against 6.3% last year, he said, adding that there was still a need to see major pickup in private investment in the infra space.
Breakup Across Eight Core Sectors In July (YoY)
Coal output contracted 12.3% in July versus -6.8% in June.
Crude oil contracted 1.3% compared to a fall of 1.2% last month.
Natural gas output contracted 3.2% compared to a contraction of 2.8% previously.
Petroleum refinery products contracted 1% compared to a contraction of 3.4% in the previous month.
Fertiliser production grew 2% compared to a contraction of 1.2%.
Steel output rose 12.8% compared to a rise of 9.7% last month.
Cement output rose 11.7% compared to 8.2%.
Electricity output grew 0.5% compared to a fall of 1.2% in June.