Index Of Eight Core Industries Grows Marginally At 2% In July

The index of eight core industries grew 2% in July compared to 2.2% in June 2025, according to data from the Office of the Economic Adviser on Wednesday. Four of the eight industries saw contractions in July.

The core sector data for July is once again dualistic, with the infra-based industries doing very well, while the energy segments registered low to negative growth rates, said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at the Bank of Baroda.

For the four-month period, growth was 1.6% against 6.3% last year, he said, adding that there was still a need to see major pickup in private investment in the infra space.