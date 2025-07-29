Income Tax Department Cracks Down On Bogus Refund Claims Ahead Of Filing Deadline

The CBDT, which functions under the Ministry of Finance, oversees the administration of direct taxes in India and sets policy guidelines for the Income Tax Department. In an earlier communication, the board emphasised the need for effective supervision by regional heads, Principal Chief Commissioners of Income Tax (PCCITs), to ensure that queries raised during assessments are relevant and justified.

Due application of mind must be ensured while issuing notices for scrutiny, the CBDT stated, adding that irrelevant queries must be completely avoided, it said earlier.

The crackdown is expected to impact returns where deductions appear inflated or unsupported by documentation.

As the July 31 deadline for filing income tax returns nears, taxpayers are advised to ensure accuracy and transparency in their filings to avoid delays or legal complications.