Income Inequality Declines, Says SBI Research Unit Debunking K-Shaped Eco Recovery Theory

According to income tax data, 36.3% of individual ITR filers belonging to an income group of less than Rs 3.5 lakhs in AY15 (FY14) have left the lowest income group and shifted upwards. 15.3% have shifted each in the income group of Rs 3.5 lakhs to 5 lakhs, and Rs 5 lakhs to 10 lakhs, 4.2% people shifted in the income group of Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 20 lakhs and the rest further upwards.