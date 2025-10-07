In This Economy: India’s Drug Oversight Crisis — Why Every Cough Syrup Tragedy Is A Policy Failure

Happy Tuesday! India’s much-celebrated tag as the “pharmacy to the world” is under stress again. Fourteen children have died after consuming a locally made cough syrup contaminated with industrial-grade solvents, a tragedy that feels both shocking and painfully familiar.

The truth is, we’ve seen this movie before. In 2022, nearly 70 children in The Gambia died after taking Indian cough syrup laced with toxic diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol. The following year, 18 more children in Uzbekistan met the same fate. And those weren’t the first incidents either. From Chennai in the 1970s to Delhi in the 1990s to Jammu in 2020, every decade seems to bring a new reminder that India’s pharmaceutical regulation system is still struggling with the basics.

Each time, there’s outrage. Arrests are made, products banned, and inspections ordered. And then, silence. The pattern repeats with a flurry of action after tragedy, with little prevention before it.

