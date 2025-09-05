'In Month Or Two': US Commerce Secy Expects India Trade Talks To Resume Amid Tariff Cloud

Shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Russia have been lost to the 'deepest, darkest' China, United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said that he expects India to be at the table to make a trade deal in a month or two.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Lutnick said that Washington is "always willing to talk" and it was "wrong for India" to increase purchases of Russian oil.

Lutnick has also urged India to support the US dollar, and stop buying Russian oil.

(This is a developing story)