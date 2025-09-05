Business NewsEconomy & Finance'In Month Or Two': US Commerce Secy Expects India Trade Talks To Resume Amid Tariff Cloud
ADVERTISEMENT

'In Month Or Two': US Commerce Secy Expects India Trade Talks To Resume Amid Tariff Cloud

Lutnick urged India to support the US dollar, and stop buying Russian oil.

05 Sep 2025, 06:15 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File image of Howard Lutnick with Piyush Goyal. (Photo source: Piyush Goyal/X)</p></div>
File image of Howard Lutnick with Piyush Goyal. (Photo source: Piyush Goyal/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Russia have been lost to the 'deepest, darkest' China, United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said that he expects India to be at the table to make a trade deal in a month or two.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Lutnick said that Washington is "always willing to talk" and it was "wrong for India" to increase purchases of Russian oil.

Lutnick has also urged India to support the US dollar, and stop buying Russian oil.

(This is a developing story)

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT