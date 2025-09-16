In Charts: India's Economic Transformation Through PM Narendra Modi's Tenure

On inflation, the past decade was characterised by a distinct decline, interspersed with bouts of spike due to the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The period was characterised by India adopting the flexible inflation targeting (FIT) regime in 2016 by amending the RBI Act, 1934.

As per a recent discussion paper by the RBI, the inflation levels have seen a distinct decline with the average since adoption of flexible inflation targeting at 4.9% vis-à-vis an average of 6.8% over the pre-FIT period in the current series.

Notably, the average inflation hovered around the 4% target from 2016-2019. With the outbreak of the pandemic and associated supply chain disruptions, inflation breached the upper tolerance band in few quarters during 2020-21 and 2021-22. Following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, inflation again veered away from its target under the impact of a broad-based spike in global commodity prices, the resurgence of supply chain and logistics bottlenecks and sanctions.

As a result, all three components of inflation – food, fuel and core – went above the target for the first time, with inflation reaching 7.8% in April 2022 — its peak for the FIT period.

From the pandemic and war-induced peak in inflation during 2022-23, inflation has receded progressively. India's retail inflation fell to the lowest in eight years in July this year, before a modest reversal in August. The consumer price index-based inflation was at 2.07% in August, compared to 1.55% in July, according to government data.