'In Adversity...': Piyush Goyal Confident Of India's GDP Growth Momentum Amid Tariff Cloud

The Centre is committed towards sustainable economic growth, as reflected in the five-quarter high growth of 7.8% in India's gross domestic product in the April-June period, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday, while speaking at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry in Mumbai.

"We are committed to working with all of you, and we would like to ensure that this GDP growth of 7.8% is sustainable," Goyal said. "It can happen, as in adversity, we Indians shine out. We all have the ability to put that little extra," he added.

The minister's remarks comes amid the tariff cloud on India, with the United States—a crucial destination for Indian exports—imposing 50% levies on Indian goods. This makes India the among worst-affected by the US tariffs, along with Brazil which has also been hit with a similar 50% levy.

While India was first hit with so-called reciprocal tariff of 25% from Aug. 7 onwards, an additional 25% tariffs were added by the Donald Trump-led American administration to "penalise" India for its purchase of Russian crude.