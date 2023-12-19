NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceIMF Says India Needs ‘Ambitious’ Fiscal Consolidation
ADVERTISEMENT

IMF Says India Needs ‘Ambitious’ Fiscal Consolidation

The International Monetary Fund said India needs “ambitious” fiscal consolidation over the medium term in order to curb its public debt.

19 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The logo of the International Monetary Fund is displayed out the headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, May 16, 2011. (Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)</p></div>
The logo of the International Monetary Fund is displayed out the headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, May 16, 2011. (Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said India needs “ambitious” fiscal consolidation over the medium term in order to curb its public debt.

The government should boost revenue collection and spend more efficiently, which would allow for improvements in infrastructure and targeted social support, the Washington-based lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

The central bank’s current neutral monetary policy stance was “appropriate,” the IMF said, and should help bring inflation back to the 4% target. 

On the currency, the IMF statement alluded to some disagreement between the authorities and IMF staff about the classification of the exchange rate, adding that currency intervention should be “limited to addressing disorderly market conditions.”

The IMF predicts India’s economy will expand 6.3% in the current fiscal year ending in March and the next year, but said it has the potential to grow even faster if the country undertakes key structural reforms. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT