IMF Reclassifies India’s FX Regime Amid Pressure On Rupee

The International Monetary Fund has reclassified India’s exchange-rate regime, two years after the Washington-based lender suggested the country’s central bank was intervening too heavily in the currency market.

The IMF labeled the country’s de facto currency regime as “crawl-like arrangement”, marking a change from the previous “stabilized” classification, the agency said in its annual country report for India released Wednesday.

A crawling peg involves small, gradual adjustments to a currency to reflect inflation gaps between a country and its trading partner, according to an IMF publication.

India’s central bank “intervenes frequently” with the stated objective of curbing “excessive volatility,” the IMF said in the so-called country’s Article IV.

The timing of IMF’s assessment coincides with renewed pressure on the rupee, which hit a record low last week before the central bank stepped back in Monday to steady the currency. It also follows years of quiet tension with the RBI, which has pushed back against suggestions that it intervenes too heavily in the currency market.