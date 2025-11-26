IMF Board Lauds India's Labour Market Reforms, Calls For Steering Workforce Away from Agriculture

India's recent labour market reforms have received a thumbs from the board of International Monetary Fund (IMF), which sees the measures as productivity booster.

"The IMF board welcomed the recent labor market reforms and encouraged the authorities to enhance human capital and female labor force participation, continue with the public investment push, and strengthen the business environment," stated the global financial body's Article IV Consultation report released on Wednesday.

The report stated that the new labour codes introduced by the Centre could see improvement in productivity. However, it flagged the increasing gap between agriculture and the other parts of the economy, and called for reallocation of the workforce towards manufacturing and services.