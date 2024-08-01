India Records 9% Above Normal July Rainfall Amid Regional Deficits, Says IMD Chief

In contrast, central India received 33% more rainfall than normal in July, with 427.2 mm of precipitation compared to the usual 321.3 mm. Overall, the region has recorded 574.2 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, against the normal of 491.6 mm. The southern peninsula received 36% more rainfall in July, with 279.2 mm compared to the usual 204.5 mm. Overall, it has recorded 463.1 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, against the normal of 365.5 mm, an excess of 27%.

The IMD data indicates that the rainfall deficit in gangetic West Bengal stands at 40%, with all 15 districts recording below-normal precipitation. Jharkhand has received 41% less rainfall than normal, with all 24 districts in the deficient category. Odisha has a rainfall deficit of 11%, with 12 of its 30 districts in the deficient category. All but five districts in Bihar have recorded a significant rainfall deficiency, resulting in an overall 36% deficit for the state so far this monsoon season.

The rainfall shortage in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand stands at 15% and 4%, respectively. 19 out of 22 districts in Haryana have recorded below-normal rainfall, with the overall deficit standing at 43%. Punjab has a 45% deficit, with only three of the 22 districts recording normal rainfall. Jammu and Kashmir, which has been experiencing a rare and severe heat wave, has recorded 37% below-normal rainfall.

The IMD had earlier predicted normal to above-normal rainfall over most parts of the country, except for many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest, east, and southeast peninsular India. The weather department expected above-normal rainfall activity in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and the foothills of the western Himalayas.

Kerala, where heavy rainfall-induced landslides have claimed over 150 lives, has received 4% less rainfall than usual. Delhi, where 15 people have died in rain-related incidents, has received 8% below-normal rainfall. In central and west India, Goa received 50% surplus precipitation, Maharashtra 39%, Gujarat 23%, and Madhya Pradesh 7%. In southern India, Tamil Nadu received 56% surplus rainfall, Andhra Pradesh 43%, Karnataka 33%, and Puducherry 20%.