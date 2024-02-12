IIP: India's Industrial Output Grows At 3.8% In December

India's industrial output grew by 3.8% in December, with lower growth seen after the festive season.The Index of Industrial Production grew 3.8% in December, as compared with a revised estimate of 2.4% in November, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.Economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast November IIP growth at 2.5%.(This is a developing story.)
