IIP: India's Industrial Output Expands At 16-Month High Of 11.7% In October
India's industrial output expanded at the fastest pace in 16 months.
The Index of Industrial Production grew 11.7% in October, as compared with a revised growth of 6.2% in September, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Tuesday.
Economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast October IIP growth at 10.4%.
On a month-on-month basis, the index rose by 1%.
Sectoral Estimates (YoY)
Mining output grew by 13.1%.
Manufacturing output expanded by 10.4%.
Electricity generation rose by 20.4%.
Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:
Primary goods output rose 11.4%.
Capital goods output grew 22.6%.
Intermediate goods output rose 9.7%.
Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 11.3%.
Consumer durables output rose 15.9%.
Consumer non-durables output grew 8.6%.