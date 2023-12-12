IIP: India's Industrial Output Expands At 16-Month High Of 11.7% In October

NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceIIP: India's Industrial Output Expands At 16-Month High Of 11.7% In October
The Index of Industrial Production grew 11.7% in October, as compared with a revised growth of 6.2% in September.

12 Dec 2023, 06:37 PM IST
(Source: Unsplash)

India's industrial output expanded at the fastest pace in 16 months.

The Index of Industrial Production grew 11.7% in October, as compared with a revised growth of 6.2% in September, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast October IIP growth at 10.4%.

On a month-on-month basis, the index rose by 1%.

Sectoral Estimates (YoY)

  • Mining output grew by 13.1%.

  • Manufacturing output expanded by 10.4%.

  • Electricity generation rose by 20.4%.

Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:

  • Primary goods output rose 11.4%.

  • Capital goods output grew 22.6%.

  • Intermediate goods output rose 9.7%.

  • Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 11.3%.

  • Consumer durables output rose 15.9%.

  • Consumer non-durables output grew 8.6%.

